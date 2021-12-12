Technology MediaTek confirms Dimensity 1200 processor for Vivo S12 series

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 12, 2021, 12:15 am

Vivo S12 series confirmed to pack Dimensity 1200 chipset

Vivo is gearing up to launch its new mid-range line-up, the S12 series, by the end of this month. In the latest development, MediaTek has released a post on Weibo, which confirms that the S12 range will be powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset. The Weibo post also teases an imminent launch. The line-up is said to include the vanilla S12 and S12 Pro models.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The official information confirms the line-up's existence and also indicates an imminent launch. The presence of Dimensity 1200 chipset will make these phones rival the likes of the Realme GT Neo 2T, Xiaomi 11T, OnePlus Nord 2, and OPPO Reno6 Pro. The Vivo S12 range will first debut in China and then arrive in India and other markets next year.

Design and display The phones will bear a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

Vivo S12 will get a waterdrop notch and a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen while the S12 Pro will sport a slightly wide notch and a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with curved edges and a 90Hz refresh rate. The duo will likely feature slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras The S12 Pro will boast a 108MP main camera

Vivo S12 is said to offer a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP secondary sensor, a 5MP tertiary lens, and a 2MP camera. There will be a 32MP front snapper. Meanwhile, S12 Pro may get a 108MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it could have a 50MP and an 8MP camera.

Internals They will run on Android 11

The Vivo S12 and S12 Pro will draw power from MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,700mAh and a 4,050mAh battery, respectively, with 44W fast-charging support on the latter. The handsets should also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2.

Information How much will they cost?

At present, the pricing information of Vivo S12 and S12 Pro is unknown. However, considering the specifications and leaks, they could start at around Rs. 28,000 and Rs. 30,000, respectively.