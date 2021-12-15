Technology iPhone 14 Pro variants tipped to have 48MP main camera

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Published on Dec 15, 2021, 02:29 pm

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models will have a 48MP main camera

Apple's new flagship line-up, the iPhone 14 series, is still in the pipeline with a long way to go before its launch. However, that has not stopped rumors about the phones from popping up. According to a new report from MacRumors, the iPhone 14 Pro variants will have a 48MP primary sensor. Here's what we know about the iPhone 14 Pro models so far.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Apple has carefully kept the lid on details about its flagship iPhone 14 series, but new information suggests that the company has upped the ante with a 48MP main camera in the Pro variants. It is also expected that the new series will have 8GB of RAM compared to only 6GB in the iPhone 13 Pro models.

Display The handsets will have a ProMotion OLED display

The iPhone 14 Pro series would flaunt an IP68-rated build quality, a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center with slim bezels, and curved edges. On the rear, they will house a triple rear camera module. The handsets are rumored to sport a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch ProMotion Full-HD+ XDR OLED display, respectively, with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Information The duo will boast a triple rear camera setup

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will reportedly come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a telephoto lens with LED flash. On the front, they will likely have a 12MP snapper.

Internals They should be powered by A16 Bionic SoC

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will reportedly draw juice from the next-generation A16 Bionic processor. It is rumored the chipset will be paired with at least 8GB of RAM and a base storage of 64GB. They will run iOS 16 and should pack a 3,945mAh and 4,352mAh battery, respectively, with fast-charging support. It is rumored they will opt for a Type-C port.

Information How much will they cost?

The official pricing of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be revealed at the time of their launch in the second half of 2022. However, going by their rumored specification, they might start at around Rs. 1,15,000 in India.