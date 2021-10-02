Here's what Apple may unveil at the potential October event

Written by Madhurita Goswami Mail Last updated on Oct 02, 2021, 08:20 pm

Apple announcements on new MacBook Pros, Mac mini on the cards

Apple is likely to announce a MacBook Pro overhaul and a Mac mini upgrade in October. Updates on AirPods 3 and macOS Monterey, among other things, are expected too if Apple organizes an event this month. To recall, Apple this year unveiled the flagship iPhone 13 lineup at the annual September event. While October events are not as consistent, speculations are on the rise.

Overhaul

M1X-powered MacBook Pro to support 64GB RAM, mini-LED display technology

Apple is likely to launch new M1X processor-powered MacBook Pros in October in 14-inch and 16-inch models. These could support up to 64GB of RAM—the current M1-powered ones are limited to 16GB RAM. New MacBook Pros will have an HDMI port and SD card slot but will lose the Touch Bar. Other likely features include mini-LED display technology, redesigned chassis, and magnetic MagSafe charger.

Upgrade

Mac mini Pro with up to 64GB RAM, four ports

Apple has been working on an improved version of the Mac minis, using the same M1X chip as the new MacBook Pros, and is likely to unveil them in October. The Mac mini Pros, like the new MacBook Pros, will feature up to 64GB of RAM, a 10-core CPU, and 16/32 graphics cores. Also, these will have four ports—two more than the current models.

Release date

macOS Monterey with Universal Control feature, a redesigned Safari

Apple is also expected to announce the release date for the long-awaited macOS Monterey this month. It introduces Universal Control, allowing simultaneous iPad and Mac functioning with keyboard and mouse operations between devices. It also has a redesigned Safari, a Shortcuts app like on iPad, improved FaceTime and SharePlay features, and AirPlay to Mac option for playing music from iPhone on Mac's display.

Other predictions

AirPods 3 to look similar to AirPods Pro

Apple has been rumored to be working on AirPods 3 for a year and is expected to announce the same in October. Similar to AirPods Pro, AirPods 3 will have shorter stems, a more rounded ear design, and no replaceable ear tips. While new AirPods Pro and Apple Silicon-powered Mac Pros and larger iMacs are big news, they are unlikely to launch in October.