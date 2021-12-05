Technology #DealOfTheDay: OnePlus 9 available with benefits up to Rs. 13,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 05, 2021, 08:04 pm

OnePlus 9 available on Amazon with discounts and bank offers

If you are looking to buy a premium OnePlus-branded smartphone without denting your wallet, this may just be the deal for you. Amazon India is offering a whole lot of offers and discounts on the OnePlus 9 smartphone. Customers can avail of a discount coupon worth Rs. 5,000 as well as get up to Rs. 8,000 off with bank offers. Here are more details.

The OnePlus 9 is the brand's current-generation high-end model. It is listed on Amazon India at Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB/256GB top-end variant. Buyers can avail Rs. 5,000 off by applying the given discount coupon. Additionally, you can get up to Rs. 8,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit, debit, and EMI transactions. The e-commerce giant is also offering an exchange deal on the handset.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,100-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, and Astral Black color options.

The OnePlus 9 is equipped with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

The OnePlus 9 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.