Vivo S12 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 18, 2021, 01:57 am

Vivo S12 spotted on China Telecom website

Vivo is gearing up to launch its new S12 and S12 Pro smartphones in China on December 22. Now, the vanilla S12 has appeared on China Telecom's website, revealing its design, specifications, and pricing details. As per the listing, the handset will sport an AMOLED screen, dual selfie cameras, a Dimensity 1100 chipset, and carry a starting price-tag of CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 35,800).

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Vivo S12 will arrive as an upgrade to the Vivo S10 model, which was launched in July this year. Comparatively, it will offer a redesigned camera module, a bigger battery, and boot latest OriginOS Ocean UI. It will compete against the likes of OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 11T 5G, POCO X3 GT and other mid-range models.

Design and display The phone will have a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Vivo S12 will feature a wide notch with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera module. The handset will bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to be offered in Gold, Black, and Blue color options.

Information It will boast a 108MP main camera

The Vivo S12 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it will have a 44MP (f/2.0) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide snapper.

Internals It will offer 44W fast-charging support

The Vivo S12 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based OriginOS Ocean and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo S12: Pricing and availability

As per the listing, the Vivo S12 will be priced at CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 35,800) for the 8GB/256GB model and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,600) for the 12GB/256GB variant. However, the official details will be announced at the time of the launch.