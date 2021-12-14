Technology Vivo S12 series to debut on December 22

Published on Dec 14, 2021

Vivo S12 series to be launched in China on December 22

Vivo will launch its S12 series of smartphones in China on December 22, the company has announced on Weibo. The line-up will include the vanilla S12 and S12 Pro models. Pre-orders of the handsets have also been commenced in the country. The phones will offer a Full-HD+ AMOLED display, a Dimensity 1200 chipset, and up to quad rear cameras.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Vivo S12 series will come as an upgrade to the S10 line-up, which went official in July this year. The company plans to skip the S11 range. The upcoming S12 series will be the first to get the OriginOS Ocean UI and will offer updates in the form of an improved processor and new design features.

Design and display S12 Pro is expected to provide a 90Hz refresh rate

The Vivo S12 and S12 Pro will likely feature a wide notch, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The former may sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen while the latter will bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with curved edges and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras S12 Pro will flaunt dual selfie cameras

The Vivo S12 will offer a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP secondary sensor, a 5MP tertiary lens, and a 2MP snapper. Front camera details are unknown as of now. The S12 Pro will boast a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will get a 50MP and 8MP dual camera setup.

Internals The phones will be backed by a Dimensity 1200 processor

The Vivo S12 and S12 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,700mAh and 4,050mAh battery, respectively, with up to 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handsets should offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and 5G.

Information Vivo S12 series: Pricing and availability

Vivo will announce the official pricing information of the S12 line-up at the time of its launch on December 22. It is currently up for pre-orders and is expected to start at around CNY 2,345 (roughly Rs. 28,000).