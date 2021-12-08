Technology Infinix INBook X1 series arrives in India at Rs. 36,000

Infinix INBook X1 series arrives in India at Rs. 36,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 08, 2021, 03:33 pm

Infinix INBook X1 and X1 Pro laptops launched in India (Photo credit: Infinix India)

Infinix has launched its new InBook X1 series of laptops in India. The line-up includes the vanilla INBook X1 and INBook X1 Pro models. They start at Rs. 35,999 and will go on sale from December 15 via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the laptops come with a Full-HD display, 10th-generation Intel Core processors, and Windows 11 Home OS. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Infinix INBook X1 series is the company's first offering in the laptop segment. The Infinix mobiles have been a huge hit, not only in the global markets but also in India, and the brand might be looking to replicate the same with its budget- to mid-range laptops. The line-up will compete against Realme's first laptop, the Book Slim, in India.

Design and display The laptops flaunt a 180-degree hinge design

The Infinix INBook X1 series features a sleek design with a combination of matte and brushed metal finish on the cover, slim bezels, an HD webcam and two microphones, backlit keyboard, and a 180-degree hinge design. The laptops bear a 14.0-inch IPS display with a Full-HD resolution, 300-nits of peak brightness, and 100% sRGB color gamut. They are offered in three color options.

Internals They are loaded with up to 512GB of SSD storage

The INBook X1 draws power from an Intel Core i3 and i5 processors, paired with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The X1 Pro is powered by an Intel Core i7 chipset, combined with Intel Iris Plus GPU, 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. They pack a 55Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Connectivity The Pro model boasts a fingerprint reader

The I/O ports on the Infinix INBook X1 series include one USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 slot, a microSD card reader, two USB Type-C ports, a headphone jack, and a DC charging port. For wireless connectivity, the laptops offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The INBook X1 Pro also offers a fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Pocket-pinch Infinix INBook X1: Pricing and availability

The Infinix INBook X1 is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the Intel Core i3 model and Rs. 45,999 for the Intel Core i5 version. It is offered in Aurora Green and Nobel Red color options. The INBook X1 Pro costs Rs. 55,999 for its solo Intel Core i7 variant and is available in Starfall Gray color. They will be up for grabs via Flipkart.