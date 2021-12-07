Technology Samsung Galaxy S21 FE v/s S20 FE: What is changing?

How will Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G differ from Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung is expected to launch its new Galaxy S21 FE 5G (Fan Edition) smartphone in January next year during the CES 2022 event. The handset has been through a roller coaster ride for almost half a year now, including reports of it getting canceled. But now that the device is finally launching, here are all the changes it will receive over its predecessor.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G will succeed the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which was announced globally last year. Comparatively, the device is rumored to come with an upgraded processor, possibly an improved camera unit, and maybe a higher price-tag. The S20 FE 5G was a big success and with the upcoming S21 FE 5G, Samsung is looking to keep the Fan Edition series alive.

Design The S21 FE will have a redesigned camera unit

The S21 FE will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an IP68-rated water resistance — similar to the S20 FE. The difference will be evident on the rear where the S21 FE will offer a Galaxy S21-like "Contour Cut" camera unit. Dimensions-wise, it will measure around 155.7x74.5x7.9mm, meaning it will be slimmer than the S20 FE, which measures 159.8x74.5x8.4mm.

Information S21 FE will have slightly smaller screen

The S21 FE will bear a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, whereas the S20 FE has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. Similar to the S20 FE, the upcoming S21 FE will offer a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Cameras The S20 FE offers a 12MP triple rear camera unit

There are two rumors going around about the S21 FE's camera hardware. One speculates it to offer a 64MP primary snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The other suggests that Samsung will retain S20 FE's camera system, meaning the S21 FE will have a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper.

Internals Galaxy S21 FE will be backed by Snapdragon 888 SoC

The S20 FE draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. The S21 FE will be powered by a superior Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 processor, combined with the same memory configuration, battery capacity, and fast-charging as the S20 FE.

Pocket-pinch What about their pricing?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is tipped to start at €920 (roughly Rs. 78,400) for the 8GB/128GB model. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the launch. The S20 FE 5G, on the other hand, had debuted last year with a starting price-tag of $699 (around Rs. 52,700). It is currently available in India at Rs. 49,999 via Samsung's official website.