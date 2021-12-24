Technology Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ to come in 'Pink Gold' color

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 11:37 pm

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ in the rumored 'Pink Gold' color (Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital)

Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S22 series has been the subject of various rumors and leaks. In the latest development, LetsGoDigital, in collaboration with Ahmed Qwaider, has shared new renders of Galaxy S22 and S22+, showing the devices in a new Pink Gold shade. They should have a refresh rate of 120Hz, a triple rear camera setup, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200 processor.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

If rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be available in an all-new color option, called Pink Gold. They will also come with a matte finish on the back that will be less sensitive to fingerprints and less slippery. Moreover, the leaks also suggest that Samsung won't be using the much talked about 65W charger with the S22 series.

Display The phones will have HDR10+ support

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ will have a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, ultra-slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also said that the S22 and S22+ will bear a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, respectively. They will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is tipped that they will be available in a Pink Gold color option.

Internals They will boot One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

The S22 and S22+ will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The former is tipped to pack a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, while the latter is expected to carry a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. They will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.0.

Information The handsets will have a 50MP main camera

The S22 and S22+ will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom support. On the front, they will feature a 10MP camera.

Information Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be available at the time of their launch next year. However, considering the specifications, they might start at around Rs. 60,000.