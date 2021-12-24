Technology Samsung Galaxy S22 series may be launched later than expected

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 12:30 am

Samsung Galaxy S22 series may launch by February end or early March (Photo credit: LetsGoDigital)

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next flagship Galaxy S22 series of smartphones that includes the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra models next year. The handsets were expected to be unveiled on February 8 and go on sale from February 18. However, a new leak (via SamMobile) reveals that the South Korean tech giant may delay the launch due to supply chain issues.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will arrive as the company's next flagship line-up and set the brand's tone for the entire year. The company had already reportedly delayed the launch to make way for the Galaxy S21 FE in January 2022. Owing to the supply chain issues and global chip shortage, the series may get delayed further to late February or even early March.

Twitter Post Galaxy S22 series may go on sale on February 25

I’m being told that the dates for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have been moved 👇



Pre-order is now scheduled for February 9, 2022



General availability is now February 25, 2022



Sources are citing a pretty significant supply chain issue. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) December 21, 2021

Design and display The phones will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla S22 and S22+ will have a 6.1-inch and 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, respectively, whereas the S22 Ultra will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. They will offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 1,750-nits of peak brightness.

Cameras The S22 Ultra will flaunt a 108MP main camera

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto snapper. The S22 Ultra will boast a 108MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP periscope telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support. Up front, the trio will have a single selfie camera.

Internals They will boot One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

The Galaxy S22 line-up will draw power from an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S22 and S22+ will house 4,000mAh and 4,500mAh batteries, respectively, with 25W fast-charging support, whereas the S22 Ultra will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. They will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.0.

Information Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S22 series at the time of the launch, which may happen in February or March next year. However, going by the previous leaks, the line-up may start at around $800 (roughly Rs. 60,000).