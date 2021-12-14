Technology ASUS launches new ProArt StudioBook and Vivobook Pro OLED laptops

ASUS launches new high-end laptops for content creators in India

ASUS has launched the new ProArt StudioBook and Vivobook Pro series of laptops in India. The line-up includes the ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14X OLED, and Vivobook Pro 16X OLED models. They carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 74,990 and will be available across online as well as offline channels. Here's our roundup.

The new ASUS laptops have been designed especially for content creators and consumers who work in the creative field. They come with premium features like high-resolution displays, Adobe apps, NVIDIA graphics, and top-tier AMD and Intel processors. The ProArt StudioBook also gets a dedicated "ASUS Dial" for enhanced productivity and a touchpad that offers stylus support.

Laptop 1 ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED flaunts a physical ASUS Dial

The ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED features a MIL-STD-810H-rated body with Harman Kardon speakers and Smart AMP technology. It has a physical "ASUS Dial" that enables quick adjustments while working on Adobe creative tools like Photoshop and After Effects. The laptop bears a 16.0-inch 4K OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black accreditation, and PANTONE Validated certifications.

The laptop is fueled by up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processors, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 4TB of SSD storage. It packs a 90Wh battery and runs on Windows 11 Home OS.

Laptops 2 & 3 Vivobook Pro 14 OLED offers 90Hz screen

The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and 15 OLED sport a sleek, three-sided NanoEdge design, dual-fan cooling system, and Harman Kardon-certified audio system. The laptops have a 14.0-inch 2.8K OLED and 15.0-inch Full-HD OLED display, respectively, with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED also offers a 90Hz screen refresh rate. They are upgradeable to Windows 11 Home OS.

The laptops are powered by up to AMD Ryzen R7-5800H or Intel Core i7 processors, combined with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. They are equipped with a 63Wh battery.

Laptops 4 & 5 Vivobook Pro 14X OLED, 16X OLED have a virtual DialPad

The Vivobook Pro 14X OLED and 16X OLED feature a slim and sleek design, dual-fan cooling system, and an exclusive "DialPad" that acts as a virtual interface on the touchpad, enabling full control of compatible Adobe creative tools. The former bears a 14.0-inch 2.8K OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the latter offers a 16.0-inch OLED display with a 4K resolution.

The laptops draw power from an AMD Ryzen R9-5900H processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050/3050Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. They pack up to a 96Wh battery. The 14X OLED is also offered in an Intel Core i5-11300H chipset-powered model.

Pocket-pinch How much do they cost?

The ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED starts at Rs. 1,69,990 and will be available for purchase in January. The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and 15 OLED start at Rs. 79,990 and Rs. 74,990, respectively, whereas the Vivobook Pro 14X OLED and 16X OLED carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 94,990 and Rs. 1,24,990, respectively. They will be available starting today, i.e. December 14.