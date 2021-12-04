Technology Google Pixel Watch tipped to arrive in 2022

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 04, 2021, 01:15 am

Google Pixel Watch's launch timeline tipped

Google is reportedly working on its first smartwatch, dubbed as the Pixel Watch. According to a report by Business Insider, the wearable has been internally codenamed as "Rohan" and it will be launched next year. The Pixel Watch is said to sport a circular dial with no bezels and run on Google's Wear OS. Here's our roundup.

Context Why does this story matter?

Over the past years, Google has been developing its Wear OS for other smartwatches. In January this year, it completed its acquisition of Fitbit - a brand known for its fitness trackers. Now, the upcoming Pixel Watch will arrive as the tech giant's first own Google-branded smartwatch and will go head-to-head against some of the well-established brands like Apple and Samsung.

Design and display The smartwatch will have a 2.5D curved display

The Google Pixel Watch is likely to flaunt a sleek circular dial with a 2.5D curved display and a bezel-less design, giving it an all-screen look. As per earlier leaked renders, there will be a physical crown on the right side for navigating menus as well as controlling various functions. Google will introduce around 20 different straps for the wearable.

Internals It will run on Wear OS

The Pixel Watch will run on Wear OS - Google's Android-based operating system designed for wearables. It will likely support magnetic charging and ship with a proprietary adapter. Previous leaks have revealed that much like the Pixel 6 smartphones, the tech giant could use a custom chipset for its watch as well, possibly a tweaked version of the Tensor SoC.

Features It will be packed with health and fitness features

The Pixel Watch will come with a range of health and fitness features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, sports modes as well as automatic workout detection. Like other smartwatches, the wearable will also enable users to make and receive phone calls, manage notifications, and control music. It will also support Google Assistant and voice typing.

Information Google Pixel Watch: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Google Pixel Watch will be announced at the time of the launch. However, the wearable is expected to arrive as a premium offering and could be priced at around $300 (around Rs. 22,500).