Technology OPPO's first-ever tablet to debut in India early next year

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 04, 2021, 01:07 am

OPPO is expected to launch a new tablet, dubbed OPPO Pad, in China later this month. In the latest development, 91mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma, has revealed that the tablet will be arriving in India in the first half of 2022. However, the tech giant is yet to make any official statement regarding the tablet's launch. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The OPPO Pad will be the company's first-ever tablet and an attempt to venture into the competitive tablet market. It is said to be priced under Rs. 30,000 and will offer attractive specifications like a 120Hz screen, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset, and Android 12 OS. The device will push rival brands to offer more feature-rich affordable tablets in India.

Design and display It will have a Full-HD+ display

The OPPO Pad will have a conventional rectangular screen with narrow bezels. On the rear, there might be a single camera. The tablet is tipped to bear an 11.0-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 253ppi. It might be offered in multiple color options.

Information It will sport a 13MP rear camera

The OPPO Pad is said to be equipped with a single 13MP camera on the back. It should be capable of recording Full-HD videos at 30fps. For selfies and video calling, it will have an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals It will boot ColorOS 12 based on Android 12

The OPPO Pad will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and may pack an 8,080mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Pad: Pricing and availability

The OPPO Pad is expected to carry a price-tag of CNY 2,000 (around Rs. 23,000). However, the official pricing and availability details of the tablet will be announced at the time of the launch.