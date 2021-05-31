Ahead of launch, Huawei MatePad Pro 2's render leaked

May 31, 2021

Huawei MatePad Pro 2 will be launched on June 2

As a successor to the MatePad Pro, Huawei is all prepared to launch the MatePad Pro 2 model on June 2. An image of the upcoming tablet is doing the rounds online, revealing that it will come with slim bezels and M-Pencil support. Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the device will be available in two variants with Kirin 9000 series processors.

Design and display

A high screen refresh rate is expected

The Huawei MatePad Pro 2 will feature a thin body with rounded corners and ultra-slim bezels. It will reportedly be offered in two screen sizes: 12.2-inch and 12.6-inch. Details about specifications are scarce as of now but the device should offer a Full-HD+ resolution and an OLED or LCD panel with a high refresh rate. It will also support the second-generation M-Pencil stylus.

Information

It might offer a dual rear camera unit

The camera details of the Huawei MatePad Pro 2 are very much a mystery. However, a dual-lens setup is expected on the rear side and a single snapper on the front.

Internals

Under the hood, it will boot HarmonyOS

The Huawei MatePad Pro 2 will be available with two processor options: a Kirin 9000 for the Wi-Fi-only model and Kirin 9000E for the 5G variant. Under the hood, it will run on the company's own HarmonyOS and support 40W fast-charging. For connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Wi-Fi, 5G (optional), Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Huawei MatePad Pro 2: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Huawei MatePad Pro 2 will be announced during its launch on June 2. However, it is rumored to cost around CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000).