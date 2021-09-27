Birthday special: What if Google was a Bollywood movie character?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 06:00 pm

If Google was a Bollywood character, they would have been in these movies

Search engine Google turned 23 today and we can all agree it has made our lives easier in many ways. We can find the answer to almost any question within seconds but at the cost of compromising our privacy. Sounds like a nosy know-it-all, right? So, if Google was a fictional character, which Bollywood movies would they have suited perfectly? Let's explore our options.

#1

'Kal Ho Naa Ho's Aman couldn't help but control everyone

Our first candidate is Shah Rukh Khan's Aman from Kal Ho Naa Ho. He seems like the sacrificing, loved-by-all hero during the first watch but in retrospect, we realize he was wrong in deciding who should Naina and Rohit love. But he manipulates them anyway. Yep, every Google Maps user can relate to this (stop suggesting a longer route as the fastest one!).

#2

Eela from 'Helicopter Eela' had no concept of personal space

Next up, we have Kajol as Eela in the 2018 film Helicopter Eela. A single mother to Vivaan, Eela is alien to the concept of letting her child be. Her need to provide for her son's every demand and protect him makes her invade his privacy multiple times. While the heart was at the right place, Vivaan's anger and resentment feel justified.

#3

'Raanjhanaa': Tale of stalking, passion, and savior complex

Much like Aman, Kundan (Dhanush) in Raanjhanaa was glorified despite being a problematic lover. He just assumes the girl he likes would like him back and made her the party at fault. Trust us Google, we really do not want you snooping around everywhere. You might say it's for our good but it's just creepy when you show us advertisements based on our conversations!

#4

Aisha from 'Aisha' was like Google's policies: Self-decidedly supreme!

Dhanush's co-star in the 2013 Aanand L Rai movie, Sonam Kapoor, also played an annoying character who seemingly wanted to do well by others. It's her role in Aisha. She can't help but transform everyone around her with what she thinks suits them the best. She obviously had a lot of resources and pull to make that happen. And that concludes this indulging adventure!