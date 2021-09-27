'Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai' review: Mediocre track, awkward acting

The latest track from T-Series, sung by and featuring favorite crooner Jubin Nautiyal is Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai, a rendition of the classic ballad by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The music video is trending heavily since its release, currently ruling the #1 spot on YouTube for the Music category. But away from the glittering surface, the material is highly unsatisfactory. Here's our review.

Gentle tip: Don't recreate classic songs just because you can

The best part about the original was, it spoke of helplessly falling in love and the yearning was palpable. Although lyrics have been changed by Manoj Muntashir here, the song still demands a yearning that doesn't come across with Nautiyal dancing to a beat (awkwardly). Music by Meet Bros is pale and too much is lost by the time Danish Sabri's Sufi portion begins.

Major T-Series-verse actors assemble to play Nautiyal's wing people

The nearly five-minute clip adds to the torture if anything else. Mouni Roy has been roped in as the female lead, who is just there to enamor Nautiyal with her physical beauty. Several prominent members of the T-Series-verse (actors who regularly feature in their music video) like Gurmeet Choudhary, Himansh Kohli, Karishma Sharma, and Altmash Faraz show up, again with no comprehensible reason why.

This track sounds similar to Nautiyal's recent releases

Although Nautiyal is getting the push by acting in several of his music videos, his discomfort with the act of dancing and romancing on-screen becomes apparent here. As I have mentioned in several of my reviews of the T-Series-Nautiyal collaborations, Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai also feels like the same old sad romantic track. Roy's solo dance moves toward the end impress though.

The song gets 1.5 out of 5 stars for effort

Recently, Nautiyal and Roy had visited the reality show Dance Deewane 3 to promote the song. Hilariously, the behind-the-scenes clip of the shoot revealed how Roy and the crew had pranked the singer by asking him to kiss the Naagin actress. Nautiyal had been really shocked. Yet, the final product fails to amuse. Verdict: The song gets 1.5/5 stars, while the video grabs 0.5/5.