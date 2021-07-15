Google Pixel 6 XL to offer 5x periscope telephoto lens

Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 12:37 pm

Google Pixel 6 XL will have a periscope lens with 5x zoom support

Google is gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 6 XL (aka Pixel 6 Pro), in October. It is rumored to pack a triple rear camera unit, including a dedicated telephoto lens. Now, a source code in the third beta of Android 12 has revealed that the upcoming Pixel 6 XL will offer 5x "ultra tele" zoom support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz pOLED panel

The Google Pixel 6 XL will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a horizontally-aligned triple camera module. The handset is said to bear a 6.71-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information

It will be equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 XL will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x zoom support. Up front, it will have a 12MP selfie camera.

Internals

It will be powered by a custom 'Whitechapel' processor

The Google Pixel 6 XL will draw power from a custom 5nm 'Whitechapel' chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Google Pixel 6 XL: Pricing and availability

Google will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Pixel 6 XL smartphone at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in October this year. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may cost around Rs. 80,000 in India.