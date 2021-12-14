Technology Leaked image reveals differences between S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 14, 2021, 06:44 pm

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, and S22's dummy models' images leaked

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 series is all set to launch in January 2022. Now, images of alleged dummy models of the handsets have leaked online (via tipster Yogesh Brar), revealing their design details. The S22 and S22+ will have a 'Contour cut' camera module and a glossy rear panel, whereas the S22 Ultra will have up to five lenses housed in the matte-finished panel.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is departing from its traditional launch style. This time around, the Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to offer a Note-branded model (Galaxy S22 Ultra), alongside two S-series phones. This shift in strategy suggests that the Note range might not be dead after all and we may see possible annual upgrades.

Twitter Post Take a look at the leaked images

Here's something for Samsung fans.



Galaxy S22 is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iRkddK3pML — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 13, 2021

Takeaways What do we learn from these leaked images?

As per the leaked images, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ models will sport a glossy glass panel on the rear as compared to matte-finished plastic body on the Galaxy S21 and S21+ devices. The S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will flaunt a completely revamped design with a new camera arrangement, a Note series-like built, and a built-in S Pen slot.

Design and display The phones will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra render (Photo credits: LetsGoDigital)

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP68-rated water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The S22 and S22+ will bear a 6.06-inch and 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, respectively, whereas the S22 Ultra will flaunt a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. The trio will offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate. They will be offered in at least three color options.

Cameras The S22 Ultra will boast a 108MP main camera

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ are likely to sport a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom, along with a 16MP selfie camera. The S22 Ultra will have a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto snapper, and a 10MP periscope lens with 10x zoom support. A 32MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals They will boot One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

The Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will draw power from an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They will pack a 3,700mAh, 4,500mAh, and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with fast-charging support. The handsets will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G.

Information Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S22 series at the time of the launch, which will happen in January next year. However, considering the leaked specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 60,000.