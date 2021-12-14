Technology MSI's premium laptop has world's first mini-LED backlit keyboard

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 14, 2021, 12:13 pm

MSI Creator Z16 launched in India

Expanding its portfolio of high-end laptops, MSI has launched its latest Creator Z16 model in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 2,40,990 and is up for grabs via MSI brand stores. As for the key highlights, the laptop comes with a 120Hz touch display, 11th-generation Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, and up to 64GB of RAM.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The MSI Creator Z16 is a premium laptop boasting the world's first mini-LED backlit keyboard that provides a dimly lit environment and personalized per-key RGB backlight. The laptop also boasts the world's thinnest (0.1mm) fan blade design and is targeted toward content creators. It comes with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and factory-calibrated "Delta-E < 2" color accuracy.

Design and display The laptop has a QHD+ IPS display

The MSI Creator Z16 features a MIL-STD-810G-certified body with slim bezels and sleek edges, a mini-LED backlit keyboard, and an IR HD webcam. The laptop bears a 16.0-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) "IPS-Level" touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It is offered in a Lunar Gray color option.

Information It provides support for Wi-Fi 6E connectivity

The I/O ports on the MSI Creator Z16 include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a micro-SD card reader, a charging port, and a microphone-headphone combo jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Internals It is loaded with two SSD storage slots

The MSI Creator Z16 is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i9 processors, paired with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of DDR6 graphics memory. The laptop has two DDR4-3200 RAM slots with a maximum capacity of 64GB along with two NVMe PCIe Gen4 slots for SSD storage. It packs a 90Wh four-cell battery and comes bundled with a 180W adapter.

Information MSI Creator Z16: Pricing and availability

The MSI Creator Z16 is priced at Rs. 2,40,990 for the Intel Core i7 model and Rs. 2,57,990 for the Intel Core i9 variant. The laptop is up for grabs via MSI brand stores, Flipkart, and other partner retailers.