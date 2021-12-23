Technology OPPO K9x, with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, goes official

OPPO K9x, with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, goes official

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 05:19 pm

OPPO K9x is available in two color options

OPPO has launched its latest K-series smartphone, the K9x, in China. Although the tech giant has not revealed its pricing details, the handset is up for reservations via the official website. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 90Hz LCD display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The OPPO K9x joins the existing OPPO K9, OPPO K9 Pro, and OPPO K9s models of the company's K9 series. Other than its design, the device offers almost identical specifications and features as the Realme 8s 5G model, which was announced in India in September this year. The handset will rival Vivo Y74s 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, and HONOR X30i models, among others.

Design and display The phone has a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The OPPO K9x features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Silver Purple and Obsidian Black color options.

Information It sports a 64MP main camera

The OPPO K9x is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals It boots ColorOS 12 based on Android 11

The OPPO K9x is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO K9x: Pricing and availability

OPPO is yet to announce the pricing details of the K9x smartphone. However, considering the specifications, it may start at around Rs. 17,000. The device is currently up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from December 27.