Technology Vivo S12 series, with two selfie cameras, dual-LED flashes, launched

Vivo S12 series, with two selfie cameras, dual-LED flashes, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 02:32 pm

Vivo S12 and S12 Pro launched in China

Vivo has launched its new S12 series of smartphones in China. The line-up includes the S12 and S12 Pro models. They carry a starting price-tag of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,000) and will go on their first sale on December 30. The devices come with a 90Hz AMOLED display, dual selfie cameras, dual-LED flashes, MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, and 44W fast-charging support.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Vivo S12 series arrives as an upgrade to the S10 line-up. The handsets offer a redesigned camera module, new OriginOS Ocean UI, and bigger batteries. They boast a dual selfie camera unit headlined by up to a 50MP main sensor along with dual-LED flashes. According to the company, the flashes can be set manually to any desired color between 3,000K and 6,000K.

Design and display The phones have a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo S12 range features a wide notch with narrow bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The S12 and S12 Pro bear a 6.44-inch flat AMOLED and 6.56-inch curved AMOLED screen, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. They are offered in Gold, Black, and Blue color options.

Cameras They boast a 108MP main camera

The Vivo S12 and S12 Pro are equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, the vanilla S12 has a 44MP (f/2.0) main shooter and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, whereas the S12 Pro sports a 50MP (f/2.0) primary snapper and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens.

Internals They boot OriginOS Ocean based on Android 11

The Vivo S12 and S12 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processors, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based OriginOS Ocean and pack a 4,200mAh and 4,300mAh battery, respectively, with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they offer support for up to Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and 5G.

Pocket-pinch Vivo S12 series: Pricing and availability

The Vivo S12 is priced at CNY 2,799 (around Rs. 33,000) for the 8GB/256GB model and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,500) for the 12GB/256GB version. The S12 Pro costs CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs. 40,200) for the 8GB/256GB variant and CNY 3,699 (around Rs. 43,800) for the 12GB/256GB model. They will go on sale in China on December 30.