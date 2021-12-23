Technology Realme GT 2 series to be launched on January 4

Dec 23, 2021

Realme has confirmed that it will launch its GT 2 series of flagship smartphones in China on January 4, a day before the OnePlus 10 series is rumored to debut. The company is expected to introduce two models: GT 2 Pro and GT 2. The handsets will feature a new design language, a top-tier Snapdragon chipset, and a 50MP primary camera.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be the company's most premium smartphone to date with features like an eco-friendly design/package, a 150-degree ultra-wide camera, 360-degree NFC technology, and smart antenna switching technology. The company has pulled out all stops in making the GT 2 series and it will be pitted against the Xiaomi 12 range, Samsung Galaxy S22 series, and OnePlus 10 line-up.

Display The GT 2 Pro will sport a QHD+ display

Leaked renders of vanilla GT 2

The Realme GT 2 Pro and GT 2 are expected to come with a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Pro model will be made from eco-friendly and bio-based materials. The GT 2 Pro will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the GT 2 will have a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera The vanilla GT2 will have a 50MP main camera

Both the GT 2 Pro and vanilla GT 2 will sport a triple rear camera setup. The former will have a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The latter will pack a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary shooter, and a 2MP tertiary camera. On the front, they will likely have a 32MP and 16MP snapper, respectively.

Internals The handsets will provide up to 12GB of RAM

The GT 2 Pro and GT 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888 processor, respectively, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The handsets will boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they will provide support for Wi-Fi 6E and 5G.

Information Realme GT 2 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the GT 2 series will be announced during the launch on January 4. However, going by leaked specifications, the Pro version is likely to start around Rs. 60,000 while the vanilla version may be priced at Rs. 40,000.