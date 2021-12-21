Technology Xiaomi 12 series to be announced on December 28

Xiaomi 12 series to be announced on December 28

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 21, 2021, 11:48 am

Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12, and Xiaomi 12 Pro to be launched on December 28

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch the new flagship 12 series of smartphones in China on December 28. The line-up will include the 12X, 12, and 12 Pro models, and the latter two will draw power from Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The tech giant will also announce its latest MIUI 13 user interface based on Android 12 OS.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Xiaomi 12 will arrive as the company's next flagship series, succeeding the Mi 11 line-up. In a Weibo post, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has mentioned that the upcoming Xiaomi 12 and MIUI 13 will offer a "fast and more stable" experience. The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro will be among the first phones to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Design and display The phones will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Xiaomi 12 range will have a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The 12X and 12 will bear a 6.28-inch and 6.2-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, respectively, whereas the 12 Pro may flaunt a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen. The trio will likely offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The Pro model is also tipped to have an under-display camera.

Information They will boast a 50MP main camera

The Xiaomi 12 line-up is said to sport a 50MP main camera. Details regarding the other lenses are unclear as of now, however, the Pro model is said to sport a telephoto snapper with 5x optical zoom. The phones will have a single selfie camera.

Internals They will be loaded with up to 512GB of storage

The Xiaomi 12X will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. The 12 and 12 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 67W and 120W fast-charging support, respectively. They will be loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Information Xiaomi 12 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 12 series will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on December 28. However, considering the specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 35,000.