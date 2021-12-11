Technology Samsung Galaxy A53 5G reportedly enters production in India

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G reportedly enters production in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 11, 2021, 02:09 pm

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G's production has commenced (Image credits: Digit)

Samsung is working on the Galaxy A53 5G smartphone. And, in the latest development, 91mobiles has reported that the tech giant has started with the production of the handset at its Greater Noida factory. The report also informs that A53 5G will have a water-resistant build. Other highlights may include a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and quad rear cameras. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Galaxy A53 5G's production news suggests the handset will soon be launched in India. It will be the next 5G model in the company's portfolio here. Moreover, the information about the water-resistant body also indicates a slightly higher price-tag for the premium quality. It will rival many mid-tier mobiles such as the OnePlus Nord, iQOO Z5, and Realme GT Master Edition.

Design and display The phone will be 8.14mm thick

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bezel on the bottom, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera bump. The device may sport a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. It will be 8.14mm thick and will come in Black and White colors.

Information There will be a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will offer a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP secondary sensor, a 5MP tertiary lens, and another 2MP camera. On the front, a 16MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals It will support 33W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?

Considering its specifications and features, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G could carry a price-tag of Rs. 25,000. However, the official pricing will be announced at the time of launch, which will likely happen early next year.