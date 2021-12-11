Technology iQOO 9 tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

iQOO 9 tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Published on Dec 11, 2021, 12:34 pm

iQOO 9 is tipped to launch in early 2022

iQOO is expected to launch its 9 series of smartphones in early 2022. In what is the latest development, Chinese tipster Panda is Bald has shared that the iQOO 9 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Other expected features include 120W fast-charging support, a Super AMOLED display, and a camera with micro-gimbal PTZ. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the iQOO 9, and now the new leak brings more clarity on key specifications. It will feature a dual X-axis linear motor and dual pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons, making it an ideal gaming device. The leak also revealed the company's 9 series is set to feature two phones, namely the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro.

Design and Display It will have second-generation independent display chip

The iQOO 9 is expected to flaunt a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, bezel-less display, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is touted to have a second-generation independent display chip. It is rumored to boast a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2040 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a 398ppi pixel density.

Information It is rumored to have a 48MP primary sensor

The iQOO 9 is rumored to house a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 13MP depth sensor with dual-LED flash. The device should come with a 16MP single selfie snapper.

Internals The device will support 120W fast-charging

The iQOO 9 will pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is rumored to carry a 4,400mAh battery that will support 120W fast-charging with enhanced heat dissipation. It is said that the handset will run on Android 11.

Details iQOO 9: Pricing and availability

There has been no official announcement regarding the price of iQOO 9, but it is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 48,000. Rumors suggest that the device will be launched in China next month. Indian customers are expected to get a glimpse of the handset in late January or early February.