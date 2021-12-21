Technology OnePlus 10 Pro confirmed to debut in January

OnePlus 10 Pro to be launched in January 2022

OnePlus will launch the 10 Pro smartphone in January next year, the company's CEO Pete Lau has confirmed. The vanilla 10 model is also expected to be announced alongside. As per the recent leaks, the 10 Pro will sport a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a Hasselblad rear camera setup, a 120Hz screen, ColorOS 12 UI, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Lau's official post on Weibo has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be revealed next month. However, the exact date has not been announced as of now. As per a recent rumor, the phone could go official on January 5. The handset will first debut in the Chinese market and will make its way to India and other regions by March or April.

Design and display The phone will provide HDR10+ support

OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to feature an IP68-rated glass-aluminium body, a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, a square shaped camera unit will be offered. The device will bear a 6.7-inch curved LTPO AMOLED screen with a QHD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10+ support.

OnePlus 10 Pro is said to offer a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom support. On the front, it may get a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals It will support 80W fast-charging

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus will announce the official pricing and availability information of the 10 Pro at the time of launch in January. However, going by its specifications and features, it could cost around CNY 5,500 (roughly Rs. 65,000).