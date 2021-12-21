Technology MIX FOLD 2 tipped to boast Samsung's UTG AMOLED display

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2's display features and launch tipped

Xiaomi has reportedly started working on its second foldable smartphone, the MIX FOLD 2. In the latest development, ITHome has claimed that the handset will flaunt Samsung's 8.1-inch Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) AMOLED flexible display. The UTG technology is said to provide better flexibility and durability. The report also reveals that the device will be codenamed "zizhan" and may debut around June or July 2022.

Xiaomi had launched its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Mi MIX FOLD, in March. It received a great response and generated over CNY 14 million ($61.3 million) worth of revenue within one minute of sale. The MIX FOLD 2 is touted to offer a redesigned hinge, a better display, an upgraded processor, and improved cameras to take on rivals.

Design and display The phone will have in-folding design

The MIX FOLD 2 is likely to feature an inward-folding design with slim bezels, a metal hinge, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset may bear an 8.1-inch UTG AMOLED foldable main display with a QHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also said to sport an under-display camera. The cover panel might provide a 120Hz AMOLED screen.

Information It may boast a 108MP main camera

The MIX FOLD 2 has been tipped to offer a 108MP main camera with a "3x Liquid lens" technology, accompanied by an ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it may have a single camera on the cover and an under-display snapper on the internal screen.

Internals It will boot MIUI 13 based on Android 12

The MIX FOLD 2 is speculated to draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi will announce the official pricing and availability details of the MIX FOLD 2 at the time of the launch, which will happen next year. For reference, the current-generation Mi MIX FOLD starts at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,19,000) in China.