Technology Xiaomi 12 Pro tipped to get in-display selfie camera

Xiaomi 12 Pro tipped to get in-display selfie camera

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 12:15 am

Xiaomi 12 Pro could get an in-display selfie camera

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its new high-end 12 Pro smartphone in the coming days. In the latest development, multiple MIUI 13's first look videos have been released, which showcase a new model with an in-display selfie camera. Xiaomiui suggests this handset is Xiaomi 12 Pro, which will also get a piezoelectric speaker as seen in the Mi MIX 4. Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi 12 series will be the next flagship from the tech brand and the latest leak indicates that the Pro model of the line-up will rival phones like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Mi MIX 4, and ZTE Axon 30 5G which come with similar front camera technology. However, Xiaomi has not really spilled any beans regarding the upcoming 12 range.

Design and display The phone is likely to sport a huge 6.9-inch display

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will feature an uninterrupted edge-to-edge screen with curved edges. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit. The device may bear a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, pixel density of 509ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information A 50MP main camera is expected

The quad rear cameras on Xiaomi 12 Pro will include a 50MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, there will likely be a 32MP in-display selfie snapper.

Internals It will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery

Xiaomi 12 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi 12 Pro: Pricing and availability

At present, the pricing and availability information of Xiaomi 12 Pro is not known. However, going by its specifications and features, it may cost around Rs. 62,000.