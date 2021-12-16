Technology iQOO Z3 receives Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 12:00 am

iQOO Z3 is the first iQOO phone to receive Android 12 update in India

iQOO has started rolling out its latest Funtouch OS 12 based on the Android 12 update for the iQOO Z3 in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings new widgets, a Nano Music Player, customizable stickers, small windows for easy multitasking, and improved system security. It also introduces all the goodies of the Android 12 OS. Here's our roundup.

In October, iQOO had announced the Android 12 roll-out timeline for its smartphones in India. True to its words, the company has released the update for its Z3 model, making it the first sub-Rs. 20,000 smartphone to receive Google's latest Android OS. Next in line will be the iQOO 7, 7 Legend, and iQOO Z5 by December-end, followed by iQOO 3 in March 2022.

The Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 update for the iQOO Z3 in India carries version number PD2073BF_EX_A_6.72.7 and has a download size of 4GB. It might be seeding in a staged manner and could take a couple of days to reach all the units. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings> System update.

Design and display The phone has a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the iQOO Z3 features a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset has a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Ace Black and Cyber Blue color options.

Information It sports a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Z3 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals It is backed by a Snapdragon 768G chipset

The iQOO Z3 is powered by a Snapdragon 768G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.