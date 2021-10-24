These iQOO phones will get Android 12 beta from December-end

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 24, 2021, 06:16 pm

iQOO reveals Android 12 beta version rollout timeline in India

iQOO has announced the Android 12 beta version rollout timeline for its smartphones in India. The iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO Z5, and iQOO Z3 models will start receiving the update from the end of December, whereas the iQOO 3 will be updated from March 2022. The beta version will be initially released in batches, followed by a stable version.

Android 12

Here are some of the features of Android 12 OS

Although iQOO has not detailed the features of the upcoming beta version, the update is expected to bring all the core elements of the latest operating system. The Android 12 OS comes with a new Material You design with a customized user interface, including custom color palettes, smoother animations, and new widgets. It provides more privacy and security functions, one-handed mode, and Wi-Fi sharing.

iQOO 7

The iQOO 7 flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO 7 has an in-display fingerprint sensor

The iQOO 7 sports a punch-hole design and a 120Hz, 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen. Its triple rear camera unit is headlined by a 48MP sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP snapper. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.

iQOO 7 Legend

The iQOO 7 Legend has a BMW M Motorsport-inspired design

The iQOO 7 Legend boasts a BMW M Motorsport-inspired design and a 120Hz, 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen. The device has a 48MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie shooter. It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.

iQOO Z5

The iQOO Z5 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor

The iQOO Z5 has a side-mounted finger-print reader

The iQOO Z5 offers a similar punch-hole cut-out. It has a 120Hz, 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen. The smartphone sports a 64MP triple rear camera module and a 16MP selfie lens. It is backed by a Snapdragon 778G processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support.

iQOO Z3

The iQOO Z3 offers 55W fast-charging support

The iQOO Z3 comes with a waterdrop notch design and a 120Hz, 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen. The device sports a 64MP triple rear camera module and a 16MP selfie snapper. It is fueled by a Snapdragon 768G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.

iQOO 3

The iQOO 3 has a Super AMOLED display

The iQOO 3 has a punch-hole design and a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support. It has a 48MP quad rear camera unit and a 16MP selfie shooter. The handset draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.