Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 12:02 am

Xiaomi 12 Pro scores higher than Moto Edge X30 on Geekbench

Xiaomi is all set to launch its flagship 12 series of smartphones in China on December 28. Now, the top-end Xiaomi 12 Pro model has been spotted on the Geekbench platform, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the device will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and Android 12 OS.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has achieved respectable Geekbench scores, possibly the highest among all Snapdragon Gen 1-powered devices till now. However, the chipset lags behind MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC's Geekbench results. Understandably, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will rival premium smartphones fueled by both Qualcomm and MediaTek's flagship processors, including the Galaxy S22 series, OPPO Find X4 line-up, and Realme GT 2 Pro.

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The faster a processor performs the actions, the higher is its score. The Xiaomi 12 Pro, with model number Xiaomi 2201122C, has achieved a single-core score of 1,246 and a multi-core score of 3,903.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera module. The handset is likely to bear a 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto snapper, and a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, it may have a 32MP front-facing camera.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on December 28. However, considering the specifications, the device may cost around Rs. 60,000.