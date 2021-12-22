Technology OPPO Reno7 Pro to debut in global markets soon

OPPO Reno7 Pro spotted on Google Play Console, launch imminent

OPPO Reno7 Pro made its debut in China last month and is now expected to arrive in the global markets soon. Tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the handset on the Google Play Console with the same hardware as the China model. The Reno7 Pro offers a 50MP primary camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

The OPPO Reno7 Pro succeeds the Reno6 Pro that was released in India in May 2021. In comparison, it comes with a refreshed design and upgraded hardware. The phone belongs to the premium mid-range segment and is tipped to arrive in India in January. It will take on rivals such as the Redmi Note 11 series and Realme 8 series.

The OPPO Reno7 Pro flaunts a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. The device comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

The OPPO Reno7 Pro sports a triple rear camera that comprises a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) snapper for video calls and selfies.

The OPPO Reno7 Pro is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset runs on ColorOS 12 built on top of Android 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

The OPPO Reno7 Pro is expected to be priced between Rs. 41,000-43,000 in India. It will arrive in the global markets, including India, sometime next month.