Realme Q3t launched in China at CNY 2,099

Realme has unveiled its Q3t handset in the Chinese market in collaboration with China Telecom. The smartphone is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,300) and comes as a rebadged version of Realme Q3sC which went official last month. As for the highlights, it gets a 6.67-inch display, a 48MP triple camera unit, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Realme Q3t is the company's latest Q-series smartphone with 5G connectivity and decent hardware including a 144Hz screen, a powerful Snapdragon processor, latest Android version, and the RAM expansion feature, among others. The handset could also arrive in India with the same moniker or a different name to take on rivals around the Rs. 25,000 price-point.

Design and display

The phone provides 600-nits of brightness

The Realme Q3t features a left-positioned punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it gets a rectangular camera bump. The device sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 600-nits. It is offered in Nebula and Night Sky Blue colors.

There is a 48MP main camera

Realme Q3t offers a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP main camera and two other lenses which could be a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth camera. Up front, it reportedly has a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It supports 30W fast-charging

The Realme Q3t is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Realme Q3t: Pricing and availability

The Realme Q3t carries a price-tag of CNY 2,099 (around Rs. 24,300) for the solo 8GB/256GB model. It has been launched in the Chinese market but is currently not on sale.