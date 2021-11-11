Realme Q3t goes official with a 144Hz screen
Realme has unveiled its Q3t handset in the Chinese market in collaboration with China Telecom. The smartphone is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,300) and comes as a rebadged version of Realme Q3sC which went official last month. As for the highlights, it gets a 6.67-inch display, a 48MP triple camera unit, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.
Why does this story matter?
Realme Q3t is the company's latest Q-series smartphone with 5G connectivity and decent hardware including a 144Hz screen, a powerful Snapdragon processor, latest Android version, and the RAM expansion feature, among others. The handset could also arrive in India with the same moniker or a different name to take on rivals around the Rs. 25,000 price-point.
The phone provides 600-nits of brightness
The Realme Q3t features a left-positioned punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it gets a rectangular camera bump. The device sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 600-nits. It is offered in Nebula and Night Sky Blue colors.
There is a 48MP main camera
Realme Q3t offers a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP main camera and two other lenses which could be a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth camera. Up front, it reportedly has a 16MP selfie snapper.
It supports 30W fast-charging
The Realme Q3t is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Realme Q3t: Pricing and availability
The Realme Q3t carries a price-tag of CNY 2,099 (around Rs. 24,300) for the solo 8GB/256GB model. It has been launched in the Chinese market but is currently not on sale.