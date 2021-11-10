Microsoft Surface Laptop SE launched with Windows 11 SE

Microsoft has introduced a new entry-level laptop in the US, called the Surface Laptop SE. It carries a price-tag of $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18,600) and is designed specially for students. Powering the laptop is the new Windows 11 SE, which is a toned down version of Windows 11 and has been announced for entry-level laptops. The device has an 11.6-inch display and stereo speakers.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop SE poses a close opposition to Google's low-end Chromebooks. It also brings the new Windows 11 SE, which has been launched to compete with Google's Chrome OS. According to Microsoft, it has designed Windows 11 SE after taking feedback from teachers and school IT admins. Hence, it may not appeal to all kinds of users.

The Surface Laptop SE features a 17.85mm thick body with a plastic casing, chunky bezels on the sides, a 135-degree hinge, and a power button. It sports an 11.6-inch HD+ (1366x768 pixels) TFT display with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a pixel density of 135ppi. The device weighs 1.11kg and is offered in a single Glacier color variant.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop SE is powered by Intel Celeron N4020/N4120 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It offers up to 16-hours of battery life and runs on Windows 11 SE with Microsoft 365 for Education.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop SE is equipped with a host of I/O ports, including a Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, a charging port, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The machine also gets a 720p web camera, dual 2W stereo speakers, and a digital microphone.

Windows 11 SE offers a similar visual appearance as the Windows 11 and is only available for 4GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage models. It lacks the Snap Layouts interface, the Widgets section, and Microsoft Store. The absence of Microsoft Store leads to a distraction-free environment where third-party apps are not allowed. However, select third-party apps like Chrome and Zoom can be downloaded.

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE: Pricing and availability

The Microsoft Surface Laptop SE is priced starting at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 18,600) for the 4GB/64GB model while the 8GB/128GB variant costs $329 (around Rs. 24,500). It will be up for grabs in the US, the UK, Canada, and Japan from early 2022.