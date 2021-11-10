Vivo Y76s, with a Dimensity 810 chipset, goes official
Vivo has launched its latest Y-series smartphone, the Y76s, in the Chinese market. It carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,900). As for the highlights, the handset is equipped with a 6.58-inch screen, a dual rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, and a 4,100mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here are more details.
Why does this story matter?
Vivo Y76s is the brand's latest affordable handset. It is packed with some attractive features like a 5G processor, 44W fast-charging, a 50MP main camera, dedicated cooling system, and a high touch sampling rate. All these features have so far been reserved for smartphones from upper mid-tier range. Hence, we can expect other rivals to pack competitive hardware in their affordable handsets as well.
The phone is available in three color options
The Vivo Y76s features a V-shaped notch, a noticeable bezel on the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Galaxy Blue, Star Diamond White, and Starry Night Black color variants.
There is a 50MP main camera
The Vivo Y76s offers a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) secondary lens. Up front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
It supports 44W fast-charging
The Vivo Y76s is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and packs a 4,100mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Vivo Y76s: Pricing
The Vivo Y76s is priced starting at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,900) for the 8GB/128GB model while the 8GB/256GB variant costs CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,200). It is listed on Vivo China's website and is expected to go on sale in the coming days.