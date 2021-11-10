Vivo Y76s, with a Dimensity 810 chipset, goes official

Vivo launches the Y76s model in China at CNY 1,799

Vivo has launched its latest Y-series smartphone, the Y76s, in the Chinese market. It carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,900). As for the highlights, the handset is equipped with a 6.58-inch screen, a dual rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, and a 4,100mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

Vivo Y76s is the brand's latest affordable handset. It is packed with some attractive features like a 5G processor, 44W fast-charging, a 50MP main camera, dedicated cooling system, and a high touch sampling rate. All these features have so far been reserved for smartphones from upper mid-tier range. Hence, we can expect other rivals to pack competitive hardware in their affordable handsets as well.

Design and display

The phone is available in three color options

Vivo Y76s is 7.79mm thick and weighs 175 grams

The Vivo Y76s features a V-shaped notch, a noticeable bezel on the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Galaxy Blue, Star Diamond White, and Starry Night Black color variants.

There is a 50MP main camera

The Vivo Y76s offers a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) secondary lens. Up front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals

It supports 44W fast-charging

The Vivo Y76s is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and packs a 4,100mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Vivo Y76s: Pricing

The Vivo Y76s is priced starting at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,900) for the 8GB/128GB model while the 8GB/256GB variant costs CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,200). It is listed on Vivo China's website and is expected to go on sale in the coming days.