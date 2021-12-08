Technology OPPO launches Reno7 Pro League of Legends edition in China

Dec 08, 2021

OPPO, in partnership with Riot Games, has announced a new League of Legends edition of its Reno7 Pro smartphone at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,500). The special edition model comes with visual changes in terms of a matte rear panel and color-shifting highlights around the frame as well as the camera unit. It also gets a special theme with unique icons and animations.

The OPPO Reno7 Pro League of Legends is inspired by the game's character Jinx. There is a limited edition Jinx case, a charger, two lanyards, and stickers, while the packaging box looks like Jinx's signature rocket cannon.

The Reno7 Pro League of Legends will sure be loved by the League of Legends fans. The specialized theme and limited edition accessories make it all the more exclusive. Moreover, it comes with a 12GB/256GB configuration and the same price-figure as the standard Reno7 Pro. Hence, people would consider buying a unique game-based phone. It will go on sale in China starting December 10.

Apart from the design and theme changes, the OPPO Reno7 Pro League of Legends edition retains other specifications. It features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The device bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The OPPO Reno7 Pro League of Legends offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie snapper.

The OPPO Reno7 Pro League of Legends draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

The OPPO Reno7 Pro League of Legends has been priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,500) for the sole 12GB/256GB model. It will go on sale in China from December 10.