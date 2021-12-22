Technology Samsung's S22+, S22 Ultra tipped to flaunt brightest-ever smartphone display

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 22, 2021, 06:42 pm

Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra's display brightness levels tipped (Photo credit: LetsGoDigital)

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S22 series in February next year. The line-up will include the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra models. In the latest development, SamMobile has claimed that the Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra will offer up to 1,750-nits of peak brightness, the highest on any smartphone yet. The S22 will have standard 1,000-nits to 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The S22+ and S22 Ultra will offer 1,200-nits of standard brightness and when watching HDR content, their AMOLED displays will dial up the brightness up to 1,750-nits. This will be a significant upgrade for the S22+ since its predecessor, the S21+, offered only 1,300-nits of maximum brightness. The S22+ and S22 Ultra will surpass Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra which has 1,700-nits of peak brightness.

Information What is peak brightness?

In smartphones, 'peak brightness level' refers to the maximum level of brightness a phone's display can achieve. The peak brightness level automatically get activated while in sunny outdoors or in excessively bright environments. It is measured in 'Nits' or 'Lux.'

Design and display The phones will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

Photo credit: LetsGoDigital

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line-up will have a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP68-rated water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The S22 and S22+ are said to bear a 6.1-inch and 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, respectively, whereas the S22 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen. They will offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Cameras The S22 Ultra will boast a 108MP main camera

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 12MP telephoto lens. The S22 Ultra will sport a 108MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 10MP periscope telephoto snapper with 10x zoom support. For selfies, they will have a single front-facing camera.

Internals They will boot One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

The Galaxy S22 series will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S22 and S22+ will pack a 4,000mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively, with 25W fast-charging support. The S22 Ultra will house a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. They will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.0.

Information Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen in February next year. However, considering the specifications, the line-up may start at around Rs. 60,000.