Technology ASUS ROG Phone 5 Ultimate's sale starts December 26

ASUS ROG Phone 5 Ultimate's sale starts December 26

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 22, 2021, 04:24 pm

ASUS ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will be available via Flipkart

ASUS's ROG Phone 5 Ultimate gaming smartphone is all set to go on sale in India on December 26, the company has confirmed. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 79,999 and will be available exclusively via Flipkart. To recall, the device comes with a 144Hz AMOLED display, a small, monochrome rear screen, ASUS's proprietary AirTrigger 5, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and 18GB of RAM.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official announcement

Unveiling the Ultimate weapon for domination: #ROGPhone5Ultimate. With the world's 1st 18GB RAM ultra-fast 512GB Storage, this marvel redefines speed in gaming.

Head to @Flipkart to know more #RuleThemAll https://t.co/qi0AdZBP6u

Sale starts 26.12.21 | 12pm#WorshippedByGamers pic.twitter.com/5m6SW3YTTC — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) December 22, 2021

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

ASUS had launched the ROG Phone 5 series in India in March this year and the top-end ROG Phone 5 Ultimate's sale was long overdue. It is the world's first smartphone to come with a whopping 18GB of RAM paired with other high-end gaming aspects. The device is said to be packaged in a unique "ammo-box" that offers an augmented reality (AR) unboxing experience.

Design and display The phone boasts AirTrigger 5 and ultrasonic buttons for gaming

The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate features a conventional screen, a glass back body with pressure-sensitive touch sensors, ultrasonic buttons, and AirTrigger 5 gaming triggers with up to 10 customizable motion control gesture inputs. The handset bears a 144Hz, 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448 pixels) AMOLED main screen with HDR10+ and 10-bit color support. The rear panel has a monochrome ROG Vision PMOLED secondary display.

Information It sports a 64MP main camera

The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 24MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals It is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ROG UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and two Type-C ports (side and bottom).

Information ASUS ROG Phone 5 Ultimate: Pricing and availability

In India, the ASUS ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is priced at Rs. 79,999 for its solo 18GB/512GB model. The handset will go on sale starting December 26 via Flipkart from 12:00pm onwards.