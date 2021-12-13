Technology Infinix NOTE 11 series arrives in India at Rs. 12,000

Infinix has launched its latest NOTE 11 series of smartphones in India today. The line-up, including the NOTE 11 and NOTE 11S, carries an introductory price-tag of Rs. 11,999 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the devices come with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helio processors, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

With the NOTE 11 and NOTE 11S, Infinix has expanded its portfolio of affordable handsets in India. The range succeeds the NOTE 10 series which was launched in India in June this year. With attractive specifications and a competitive price-tag, the devices will compete against the likes of Redmi 10 Prime, Realme 8i and Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, among others.

Design and display The NOTE 11S has a 120Hz LCD display

The Infinix NOTE 11 features a waterdrop notch design, whereas the NOTE 11S has a punch-hole cut-out. The former bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, while the latter boasts a 6.95-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and NEG Dinorex T2X-1 glass protection. The duo offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and a headphone jack.

Cameras They sport a 50MP main camera

The Infinix NOTE 11 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and a tertiary 'AI' snapper. The NOTE 11S also offers a similar camera arrangement but with a 2MP (f/2.4) tertiary macro shooter instead of the 'AI' lens. For selfies and video calling, the phones have a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals The devices boot XOS 10 based on Android 11

The Infinix NOTE 11 and NOTE 11S are powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 and Helio G96 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based XOS 10 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the devices offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Infinix NOTE 11 and NOTE 11S: Pricing and availability

The Infinix NOTE 11 sports an introductory price-tag of Rs. 11,999 for its solo 4GB/64GB model, whereas the NOTE 11S costs Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB/64GB version and Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. They will go on sale via Flipkart from December 20 onwards.