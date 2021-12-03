Technology HONOR 60 Pro v/s Xiaomi 11T: Which one is better?

HONOR 60 Pro v/s Xiaomi 11T: Which one is better?

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 03, 2021, 12:15 am

Comparison between HONOR 60 Pro and Xiaomi 11T

HONOR has launched its latest smartphone, HONOR 60 Pro in China. It comes with plenty of high-end specifications, including a 120Hz OLED display, a 108MP main camera, a Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset, and 66W fast-charging support. But will it be able to compete against the Xiaomi 11T model, which also offers flagship-like features in the same price-range? Here's our comparison.

Context Why does this story matter?

The HONOR 60 Pro is the first-ever smartphone to draw power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor. With a mid-range price-tag and top-tier specifications, the handset can give a fair competition to rivals like Xiaomi 11T in the global markets. The 60 Pro also aims to cement the name of the brand in global markets now that HONOR is no more owned by Huawei.

Design The phones have a center-aligned punch-hole design

HONOR 60 Pro is offered in four color options Xiaomi 11T comes in three color variants

The HONOR 60 Pro features a punch-hole design, curved edges, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a dual-ring rear camera module. The Xiaomi 11T also comes with a punch-hole cut-out but with a flat display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IP53-rated build quality, and a rectangular camera unit. Dimensions-wise, the former measures 163.9x74.8x8.2mm and weighs 192g, whereas the latter measures 164.1x76.9x8.8mm and weighs 203g.

Information They have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The HONOR 60 Pro bears a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1200x2652 pixels) OLED screen with 429ppi pixel density. The Xiaomi 11T has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 395ppi pixel density. They offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+, and 10-bit color support.

Cameras HONOR 60 Pro boasts a 50MP selfie camera

The HONOR 60 Pro sports a 108MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens which can also do macro photography, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. The Xiaomi 11T is equipped with a 108MP (f/1.8) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) telephoto macro snapper. For selfies, they have a 50MP (f/2.4) and 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera, respectively.

Internals Xiaomi 11T is backed by a Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset

HONOR 60 Pro and Xiaomi 11T run on Android 11 OS

The HONOR 60 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. In comparison, the Xiaomi 11T draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra processor, combined with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

Pocket-pinch How much do they cost?

The HONOR 60 Pro is currently up for pre-orders in China at CNY 3,699 (around Rs. 43,500) for the 8GB/256GB variant and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the 12GB/256GB model. The Xiaomi 11T is available in the global markets at €499 (roughly Rs. 42,500) for the 8GB/128GB version and €549 (around Rs. 46,700) for the 8GB/256GB model.

Information Which one is better?

While the Xiaomi 11T is a well-packaged offering, it trails HONOR 60 Pro in some areas. The latter is a better buy for it has superior ultra-wide and selfie cameras and is backed by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor.