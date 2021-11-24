Top 5 'flagship killer' smartphones available in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 24, 2021, 12:35 am

Flagship killer smartphones available in India

It is a dream of all of us to get a feature-packed smartphone without denting the wallet. And now, some companies have made that possible by introducing 'flagship killer' smartphones that offer premium specifications at a relatively affordable price. Here are some of our favorite flagship killer phones that you can purchase in India right now.

Context

Why does this story matter?

As 'pure flagship' smartphones are getting costlier than ever before, more and more people are looking at mid-tier premium devices to meet their requirements. Naturally, brands are also launching 'flagship killers' to attract such customers by providing top-tier hardware and premium features at affordable rates. But the trick lies in cutting the right corners to achieve the best configuration.

Phone #1

POCO F3 GT is priced at Rs. 26,999

The POCO F3 GT flaunts a punch-hole design, an IP53-rated body, Maglev triggers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

Information

It offers a 64MP triple camera module

The POCO F3 GT has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Phone #2

iQOO 7 5G carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 31,990

The iQOO 7 5G offers a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. The device draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The iQOO 7 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main snapper, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Phone #3

Mi 11X Pro 5G costs Rs. 37,999

The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G comes with a punch-hole design, a glass body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a 120Hz, 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support and 1,300-nits of max brightness. It is backed by a Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information

It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Mi 11X Pro packs a triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) tele-macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 20MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Phone #4

Realme GT 5G starts at Rs. 37,999

The Realme GT 5G offers a punch-hole design with a glass or leather back and an in-display fingerprint reader. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information

It is equipped with a 16MP selfie camera

The Realme GT 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Phone #5

OnePlus 9R 5G starts at Rs. 39,999

The OnePlus 9R 5G features a punch-hole design, a metal-glass body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information

It has a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 9R 5G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.