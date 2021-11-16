Samsung Galaxy A32 gets new 8GB RAM variant in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 16, 2021, 01:23 pm

Samsung Galaxy A32's new 8GB RAM version launched in India

Samsung has introduced a higher 8GB RAM variant for the Galaxy A32 model in India. It is priced at Rs. 23,499 and will be available via Samsung India's website, online portals, and offline retail stores. The new 8GB/128GB configuration also boasts RAM Plus feature that can expand the handset's RAM by 4GB to 12GB. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Samsung Galaxy A32 was launched in India in March this year in a single 6GB/128GB configuration. The new variant not only offers more RAM but also provides RAM Plus feature for better multitasking experience and overall enhanced performance. RAM Plus, also known as Dynamic RAM Expansion, uses the device's free internal storage to virtually expand the in-built RAM.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy A32 has a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 800-nits of peak brightness. The new 8GB RAM variant is offered in Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is equipped with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It is backed by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor

The Samsung Galaxy A32 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A32: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A32 (8GB/128GB) is priced at Rs. 23,499. The handset will be up for grabs via Samsung's official website as well as online and offline channels. The 6GB/128GB model costs Rs. 21,999.