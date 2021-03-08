Flipkart has kicked off its 'Smartphone Carnival' sale today with attractive discounts available on a wide range of mobiles. Under the sale, which will end on March 12, the e-commerce giant is offering benefits on best sellers like Realme X3 SuperZoom, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and iPhone Xr. Additionally, buyers can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on Axis Bank cards.

Phone #1 POCO X3

The POCO X3 is available at Rs. 14,499 (MRP: Rs. 19,999), including Rs. 500 off on prepaid orders. It features a punch-hole design, an IP53 build quality, and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset has a Snapdragon 732G chipset, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information It offers a 64MP main camera

The POCO X3 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. On the front, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Realme X3 SuperZoom

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is up for grabs at Rs. 22,999 as against its maximum retail price of Rs. 29,999. It bears a pill-shaped cut-out, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 120Hz, 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen. The handset is fueled by a Snapdragon 855+ processor, combined with up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 4,200mAh battery.

Information It has dual front cameras

Realme X3 SuperZoom has a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens are available.

Phone #3 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Galaxy S20 FE can be purchased at Rs. 44,999 (MRP: Rs. 65,999) along with extra Rs. 7,000 off on smartphone exchange. It has an IP68-rated body and a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by an Exynos 990 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information There is a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offers a triple rear camera module, which includes a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. For selfies, it packs a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing sensor.

Phone #4 iPhone Xr

Lastly, the iPhone Xr is available at Rs. 38,999 (MRP: Rs. 47,900), along with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 6,667/month. It has an IP67 build quality, Face ID biometrics, and a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) Liquid Retina IPS LCD display. The smartphone runs on an A12 Bionic chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 2,942mAh battery.

Information What's the camera like on the iPhone Xr?