Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 10:10 pm

Vivo V23 and V23 Pro's gold color option will have color changing technology

Vivo is all set to launch its latest V23 series of smartphones in India on January 5 next year, the company has confirmed. The line-up will include the vanilla V23 and V23 Pro models. As per the teasers, the handsets will flaunt color-changing glass back panels. The Pro model will also have a 108MP main camera and a curved display.

The Vivo V23 series is expected to arrive in India as a rebranded version of the Vivo S12 line-up, which went official in China on December 23, although with a few tweaks. Moreover, they will be India's first smartphones to boast the color-changing technology, where the glass back panel will change its color when exposed to sunlight or other sources of artificial UV rays.

Design and display The phones will have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro will feature a wide notch with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. The former will bear a 6.44-inch flat AMOLED screen, whereas the latter will flaunt a 6.56-inch curved AMOLED display. They will offer a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. They will be offered in gold, blue, and black color options.

Cameras They will have a dual selfie camera unit

The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro should have a 64MP and a 108MP main camera, respectively, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies, the vanilla V23 may have a 44MP (f/2.0) main snapper and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, whereas the Pro model may sport a 50MP (f/2.0) primary shooter and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor.

Internals They will boot OriginOS Ocean based on Android 11

The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1200 processor, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. They should boot Android 11-based OriginOS Ocean and pack a 4,200mAh and 4,300mAh battery, respectively, with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and 5G.

Information Vivo V23 series: Pricing and availability

Vivo will announce the official pricing details of the V23 series at the time of the launch, which will take place in India on January 5. However, considering the specifications, the line-up may start at around Rs. 33,000. The devices will be available via Flipkart.