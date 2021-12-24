Technology iQOO U5, with Snapdragon 695 SoC, launched at CNY 1,299

iQOO U5, with Snapdragon 695 SoC, launched at CNY 1,299

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 04:43 pm

iQOO U5's pricing and availability details in China confirmed

iQOO recently unveiled its latest mid-range smartphone, the iQOO U5, in China. Now, the company has revealed its pricing and availability details. The handset starts at CNY 1,299 (around Rs. 15,300). It is currently up for pre-orders and will go on sale starting January 1 in China. To recall, it comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP main camera, and a Snapdragon 695 processor.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The iQOO U5 arrives as a successor to the iQOO U3 model, which was launched in China last year. Comparatively, the phone offers an upgraded display, improved cameras, a new Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 5G connectivity, and a lower price. It will compete against all the other affordable 5G smartphones in China, including the HONOR X30 and Redmi Note 11.

Design and display The phone has Full-HD+ display

The iQOO U5 features a waterdrop notch design with a narrow bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a dual camera module. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Dark Black, Silver White, and Magic Blue color options.

Information It sports 8MP selfie camera

The iQOO U5 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/1.8) front-facing snapper.

Internals It boots Android 11 operating system

The iQOO U5 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based iQOO UI 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO U5: Pricing and availability

The iQOO U5 is priced at CNY 1,299 (around Rs. 15,300) for the 4GB/128GB model, CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for the 6GB/128GB version, and CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 17,660) for the 8GB/128GB variant. Its sale will begin from January 1, 2022.