TECNO CAMON 18, with 48MP selfie camera, launched in India
TECNO has launched its new CAMON-series affordable smartphone, the CAMON 18, in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 14,999 and will go on sale starting December 27 in two color options. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a Full-HD+ display, a 48MP selfie camera, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.
Why does this story matter?
The CAMON 18 offers some interesting camera-centric features for a budget-range smartphone, including Eye Autofocus, Super Night mode, and professional video shooting experience with Film mode in eight themes. It also flaunts a segment-first 48MP AI front camera with a dual adjustable brightness flashlight. With these specifications and sub-Rs. 15,000 price-point, the device will give fair competition to other budget-range smartphones in India.
The phone has a splash-resistant body
The TECNO CAMON 18 features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, IPX2-rated splash resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 500-nits of peak brightness, a pixel density of 396ppi, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Iris Purple and Dusk Grey color options.
It sports a 48MP triple rear camera unit
The TECNO CAMON 18 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary snapper, a 2MP depth sensor, and a tertiary AI lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 48MP front-facing camera.
It boots HiOS 8.0 based on Android 11
The TECNO CAMON 18 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM (plus 3GB of virtual RAM) and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based HiOS 8.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
TECNO CAMON 18: Pricing and availability
The TECNO CAMON 18 is priced at Rs. 14,999 for its solo 4GB/128GB model. The handset will go on sale from December 27 onward via online as well as offline channels. Upon purchase, customers will also get free wireless Buds 2 earbuds worth Rs. 1,999.