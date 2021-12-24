Technology TECNO CAMON 18, with 48MP selfie camera, launched in India

TECNO CAMON 18, with 48MP selfie camera, launched in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 02:09 pm

TECNO CAMON 18 is available in two color options

TECNO has launched its new CAMON-series affordable smartphone, the CAMON 18, in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 14,999 and will go on sale starting December 27 in two color options. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a Full-HD+ display, a 48MP selfie camera, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The CAMON 18 offers some interesting camera-centric features for a budget-range smartphone, including Eye Autofocus, Super Night mode, and professional video shooting experience with Film mode in eight themes. It also flaunts a segment-first 48MP AI front camera with a dual adjustable brightness flashlight. With these specifications and sub-Rs. 15,000 price-point, the device will give fair competition to other budget-range smartphones in India.

Design and display The phone has a splash-resistant body

The TECNO CAMON 18 features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, IPX2-rated splash resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 500-nits of peak brightness, a pixel density of 396ppi, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Iris Purple and Dusk Grey color options.

Information It sports a 48MP triple rear camera unit

The TECNO CAMON 18 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary snapper, a 2MP depth sensor, and a tertiary AI lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 48MP front-facing camera.

Internals It boots HiOS 8.0 based on Android 11

The TECNO CAMON 18 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM (plus 3GB of virtual RAM) and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based HiOS 8.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO CAMON 18: Pricing and availability

The TECNO CAMON 18 is priced at Rs. 14,999 for its solo 4GB/128GB model. The handset will go on sale from December 27 onward via online as well as offline channels. Upon purchase, customers will also get free wireless Buds 2 earbuds worth Rs. 1,999.