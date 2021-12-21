Technology iQOO U5 will get Snapdragon 695 chipset and 120Hz screen

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Published on Dec 21, 2021, 06:57 pm

iQOO U5's specifications and design revealed via JD Mall listing

iQOO U5 is yet to be released but a listing on the Chinese web store JD Mall has revealed the design and specifications of the handset. It is expected to be up for pre-orders in China from December 24 onwards. As per the listing, the U5 will feature a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a Snapdragon 695 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The iQOO U5 is expected to succeed the U3 smartphone, which was launched last year. It is said to be accompanied by a U5X variant with a Snapdragon 480+ chipset. As per the listing, the phone will have an improved display and better cameras compared to its predecessor. It will likely be priced competitively to attract those looking for an affordable 5G handset.

Display The device will have a waterdrop notch design

The iQOO U5 will sport a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a dual camera setup. The handset will have a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD or AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in shades of black, gradient blue, and white.

Information It will sport a 50MP main camera

The iQOO U5 will come with a dual rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary snapper. On the front, it is tipped to have an 8MP camera.

Internals A 5,000mAh battery will power the device

The iQOO U5 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to boot Android 11 OS topped with OriginOS 1.0 and will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO U5: Pricing and availability

The iQOO U5 is still awaiting its release but pre-booking of the phone will start on December 24 in China. The official price will be announced during its launch but based on the leaked specifications, the device will cost around CNY 1,250 (roughly Rs. 14,800).