New-generation iPad Pro's renders reveal notched screen design

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 21, 2021, 05:44 pm

iPad Pro (2022) will get iPhone 13 Pro-like design (Image credits: MyDrivers)

Apple is reportedly working on the new iteration of its iPad Pro tablet. In the latest development, MyDrivers has shared renders of the device, revealing its design features. As per the images, it will come with a notched display, slim bezels, and triple rear cameras. The report also claims that the upcoming iPad Pro will be offered in two screen choices.

The design of iPad Pro (2022) showcased by MyDrivers indicates that the tablet's notch will look like iPhone 13 series and MacBook Pro models revealed by the company earlier this year. The previous-generation iPad Pro was unveiled in April and the tech brand is now expected to bring significant upgrades both inside and out in the new tablet.

Design and display The tablet will sport an LTPO OLED display

The iPad Pro (2022) is expected to feature a titanium-alloy built with a slightly wide notch and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, it will have a square-shaped camera unit and the Apple logo. It will come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch display options with LTPO OLED technology. The renders showcase a White color variant of the device.

Information A LiDAR sensor is expected to be offered

The iPad Pro (2022) will sport a triple rear camera setup, details of which are unknown as of now. However, it will be equipped with a LiDAR sensor - similar to the current-generation models.

Internals It will boot iPadOS 15

The upcoming iPad Pro will draw power from a 5G-enabled Apple-made M-series chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on iPadOS 15 and offer up to 10 hours of video playback. For connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?

The next-generation iPad Pro will likely carry a premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 71,900 for the 11-inch variant and Rs. 99,900 for the 12.9-inch tablet. However, the official pricing will be announced at the time of launch next year.