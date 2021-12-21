Technology Vivo V23 Pro's specifications, design leaked via Google Play Console

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 21, 2021, 05:11 pm

Vivo V23 Pro may arrive as a tweaked version of Vivo S12 Pro

Vivo is expected to launch its latest V-series smartphone, the V23 Pro, in India in the first week of 2022. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Google Play Console, revealing its front design as well as some key specifications. As per the listing, the device will have dual selfie cameras, a curved AMOLED display, and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The V23 Pro's leaked design and specifications are similar to the S12 Pro model, which is scheduled to go official in China tomorrow. The S series of smartphones are usually exclusive to China and the company often relaunches it globally under the V range. This means, the V23 Pro might arrive in India and other global markets as a tweaked version of S12 Pro.

Design and display The phone will have an in-display fingerprint reader

The Vivo V23 Pro will feature a wide notch with a narrow bottom bezel, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has also been tipped to offer a color-changing glass back panel.

Cameras It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Vivo V23 Pro may sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary snapper, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it will have a dual front camera unit. For reference, the S12 Pro is likely to sport a dual selfie camera unit housing a 50MP main snapper and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Internals It may offer 44W fast-charging support

The Vivo V23 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it may run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,320mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo V23 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo V23 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which may happen in India on January 4, 2022. However, considering the specifications, the device may cost around Rs. 35,000.