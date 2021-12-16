Technology Ahead of launch, Vivo S12 Pro's price, specifications tipped

Published on Dec 16, 2021

Vivo S12 Pro tipped to cost CNY 3,499

Vivo is gearing up to launch its new S12 series of smartphones in China on December 22. The line-up will include the vanilla S12 and Pro models. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has reportedly shared pricing information and a few specifications of the Pro variant. As per the tip-off, it will be priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,800). Here's more.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The latest pricing information suggests that the S12 Pro will pose competition to the OPPO Reno7 Pro, Moto Edge 20 Pro, and iQOO 7. It has already appeared in various leaks and official teasers, confirming a number of details such as the Dimensity 1200 processor and three color options. The India launch of the handset is unknown as of now.

Design and display The phone will sport a 90Hz OLED display

The Vivo S12 Pro will feature a narrow notch up front, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will get a rectangular camera bump. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch curved OLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be available in Black, Blue, and Gold color variants.

Information It will boast a 108MP main camera

Vivo S12 Pro will likely offer a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.0) depth shooter. On the front, the dual camera setup will include a 50MP (f/2.0) and an 8MP (f/2.4) snapper.

Internals A 4,300mAh battery is expected

The Vivo S12 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?

The Vivo S12 Pro is rumored to carry a price-tag of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,800) for the 12GB/256GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch on December 22.